Jones, Walter 'Bud'

CAPUTA | Walter "Bud" Jones, 93, died June 4, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Private family services and burial at Caputa Cemetery will be on Wednesday, June 10. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

