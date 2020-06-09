Jones, Walter 'Bud'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CAPUTA | Walter “Bud” Jones, longtime Caputa rancher, passed away on June 4, 2020. He was born on Feb. 25, 1927 to Lawrence and Lois (Lobdell) Jones.

At the age of 19, Bud joined a ranch partnership with his dad which continued until Lawrence’s passing in 1968. He continued to ranch and add land to the operation. He prided himself in planting seven shelterbelts on the ranch.

Bud married Sonia Anderson on May 19, 1962. They were blessed with two children, Larry and Lynn. Larry entered into the ranch partnership in 1984, and later, son-in-law Steve Schell joined. Bud retired in 1992 and turned the ranch over to “the boys.”

Bud loved ranch work, but always made time for family and fun. Many weekends were spent with the family at Angostura. He and Sonia enjoyed golfing and traveling with friends. They vacationed on several cruises, overseas trips and US excursions. Bud had an airplane which he flew to his Meade County ranch as well as flights to California. He also flew friends to places such as Minnesota and Denver.