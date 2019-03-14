Try 3 months for $3

STURGIS | Charlotte F. Jordan, 79, died March 11, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on March 18, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on March 19, at the funeral chapel. Burial will be at the Oak Ridge Cemetery near Deadwood.

