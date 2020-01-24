Jorensen, Mary

STURGIS | Mary Jorensen, 73, died Jan. 22, 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.
Services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the First Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
To send flowers to the family of Mary Jorensen, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 27
First Visitation
Monday, January 27, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
4:00PM-6:00PM
Kinkade Funeral Chapel
1235 Junction Ave.
Sturgis, SD 57785
1235 Junction Ave.
Sturgis, SD 57785
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's First Visitation begins.
Jan 28
Service
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
First Presbyterian Church
1319 Junction Ave
Sturgis, SD 57785
1319 Junction Ave
Sturgis, SD 57785
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.