Jorensen, Mary

STURGIS | Mary Jorensen, 73, died Jan. 22, 2020.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the First Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery.

Service information

Jan 27
First Visitation
Monday, January 27, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Kinkade Funeral Chapel
1235 Junction Ave.
Sturgis, SD 57785
Jan 28
Service
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
1:00PM
First Presbyterian Church
1319 Junction Ave
Sturgis, SD 57785
