RAPID CITY | Cleo Carol Jorgensen, 62, died July 21, 2018.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., July 26, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

