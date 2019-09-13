{{featured_button_text}}

PLYMOUTH, Minn. | James Joyce, 83, died Sept. 11, 2019.

Rush Funeral Home of Wall, SD

Events

Sep 15
Visitation
Sunday, September 15, 2019
12:00PM-3:00PM
Gearty-Delmore - Plymouth Chapel
15800 37th Ave North
Plymouth, MN 55446
Sep 18
Visitation
Wednesday, September 18, 2019
9:00AM-10:00AM
Sep 18
Funeral Service
Wednesday, September 18, 2019
10:00AM
