Joyce R. Papendick
Joyce R. Papendick

RAPID CITY | Joyce R. Papendick, 90, died Sept. 9, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, the funeral home.

