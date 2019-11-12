Judith L. Fish
RAPID CITY | Judith L. Fish, 70, died peacefully at her home on Nov. 5, 2019. Judy was born July 31, 1949, in Gregory, SD to Bernard and Ella (Noziska) Dunn. She graduated from Gregory High School and followed with 2 years of college at Springfield, SD. She worked as a bookkeeper for Fish Appliance in Rapid City and was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church in Rapid City.
Judy was a kind gentle soul and spent her last years enjoying time with her husband Roy, her sisters and brother and their families and of course her puppies.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her infant sister Jeanette Marie Dunn; her sisters Maureen Ogle and Patricia Bennett.
She is survived by her husband Charles ‘Roy' Fish, Rapid City; her sister Dorothy Dunn, Omaha, NE; and her brother Tom (Theresa) Dunn, Sioux Falls; her step-daughters, Janet Hein, Martin, SD; Alice Pullins, Martin, SD; step-son Darrell Fish, Rapid City, SD; nieces, nephews and other extended family.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. (CST), Saturday, November 16, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Gregory with Reverend Jonathan Dillon celebrating. Interment will follow at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
