Julie Grebner
Julie Grebner

RAPID CITY | Julie Grebner, 65, died Sept. 10, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Kirk Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior.

