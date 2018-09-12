RAPID CITY | Jeffrey Allan Jundt lost his battle with cancer on Sept. 8, 2018.
Jeff had requested that friends and family attend his celebration of life wearing his favorite color, blue, or the colors of his favorite flower, the sunflower.
Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 14, at the Central States Fairgrounds Event Center.
Cards can be sent to Jeff Jundt Benefit, Pioneer Bank and Trust, 2018 Mount Rushmore Road, Rapid City, SD. 57701. Friends may sign an online guestbook at http://www.blackhillsfuneralhome.com.
