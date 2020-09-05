Jung, Kay L.

KAMUELA, Hawaii | Kay Lorraine Jung, 78, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at her home.
She was born March 24, 1942, at Fort Meade, South Dakota, the daughter of Maxwell and June Huffman. She worked in Human Resources at Warner Electric in Marengo, IL for 25 years.
She is survived by her brother Gary Huffman, of San Diego, CA; brother Darcy Kuronen, of Boston, MA; son Todd Jung of Laplata, MO; daughter Tina Jung of Rockford, IL, and daughter Pamela Luepkes of Kamuela, HI. She had five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Services will be held at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home of Rapid City at noon on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, followed by procession to Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. Services provided by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home (osheimschmidt.com).
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.