Jung, Kay L.

She was born March 24, 1942, at Fort Meade, South Dakota, the daughter of Maxwell and June Huffman. She worked in Human Resources at Warner Electric in Marengo, IL for 25 years.

She is survived by her brother Gary Huffman, of San Diego, CA; brother Darcy Kuronen, of Boston, MA; son Todd Jung of Laplata, MO; daughter Tina Jung of Rockford, IL, and daughter Pamela Luepkes of Kamuela, HI. She had five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Services will be held at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home of Rapid City at noon on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, followed by procession to Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. Services provided by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home (osheimschmidt.com).