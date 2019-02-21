Try 1 month for 99¢
Stella Kabris

Grandmas 90th b day

RAPID CITY | Stella Dora Ducept Kabris, 96, passed on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospice of the Hills. Stella was born Nov. 3, 1922, in Rolette County, ND, to Jean and Josephine (St. Arnaud) Ducept.

She was raised and educated at Saint Michaels Catholic Boarding School in Devils Lake, ND. She married George E. Kabris on July 18, 1939, in Belcourt, ND. They lived in Bremerton, WA, Billings, MT, Redfield, SD, finally settling in Rapid City.

She was the beloved and devoted mother of three boys and two girls and was called mother and grandmother by many other children and always had a smile and a positive attitude. Her passion was crocheting — she always had a crochet hook in her hand. After raising her children, she found time to have a career as a nurse’s aide at St. John’s Hospital.

Stella is survived by her son, Larry (Sharon) Kabris; her daughter, JoAnn (Larry) Reishus; sister in-law, Donna Robertson; eight grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, George; brothers, Oscar and Jean; sons, Ron and Frank; and her daughter, Norma Hartman.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

Condolences may be conveyed to the family through the funeral home website.

