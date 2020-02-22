Kachelhoffer, Donald J.
SIOUX FALLS | Donald John Kachelhoffer, 84, died Feb. 20, 2020.

Visitation, with the family present will be from 5-7 p.m. CST on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Miller Funeral Home, followed by a 7 p.m. Masonic funeral service.

Services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Hilltop United Methodist Church.

