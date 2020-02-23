Kachelhoffer, Donald J.

SIOUX FALLS | Donald John Kachelhoffer, 84, died on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at Sanford USD Medical Center.
Don Kachelhoffer, son of Edwin D. Kachelhoffer and Lucile O. (Wickstrom) Kachelhoffer was born on April 20, 1935, in Hot Springs, SD.
Don lived in Rapid City during the early years of his life and graduated from Rapid City High School in 1953. He attended the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology from 1953 to 1958.
Don met Darla Ferne Evans of Rapid City, a friend of Don’s sister Sandi. Don and Darla were united in marriage on March 16, 1957 at the Canyon Lake Methodist Church in Rapid City.
Don worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company and later for US West Communications Company (who purchased NWBTC), retiring with a service career of 34 years, retiring on March 1, 1990, at the age of 55. During his telephone career, Don and Darla lived in Rapid City, Pierre, Aberdeen, and Sioux Falls.
Don was a Past Worshipful Master and Life Member of Minnehaha Masonic Lodge #5 AF&AM, a 33 Degree IGH and Life Member of the Sioux Falls Valley of the Scottish Rite Masons, and a Life Member of El Riad Shrine Temple. Don was active in many of the Masonic Family Organizations. Don was a Life Member of the Telephone Pioneers and a member of the Hilltop United Methodist Church. Don was also active in Boy Scouts, Hilltop Softball, and other youth activities.
Grateful for sharing his life are his sons, David D. (Joni) Kachelhoffer of Newcastle, WY, and Douglas W. (Debbie) Kachelhoffer of Brick, NJ; his daughters, Denise R. (John) Hoff of Watertown, SD, and Dawn E. Petersen (Mel) of Williamsburg, VA; 20 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Darla on Feb. 28, 2018; his parents, Edwin D. and Lucille Kachelhoffer' and his sister, Sandra Dee Kelley.
Visitation, with the family present will be from 5-7 p.m. CST on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S Main Ave., followed by a 7 p.m. Masonic funeral service by Minnehaha Lodge #5 AF&AM.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Hilltop United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Arlyn Coalter officiating.
