Kachelhoffer, Donald J.

SIOUX FALLS | Donald John Kachelhoffer, 84, died on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at Sanford USD Medical Center.

Don Kachelhoffer, son of Edwin D. Kachelhoffer and Lucile O. (Wickstrom) Kachelhoffer was born on April 20, 1935, in Hot Springs, SD.

Don lived in Rapid City during the early years of his life and graduated from Rapid City High School in 1953. He attended the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology from 1953 to 1958.

Don met Darla Ferne Evans of Rapid City, a friend of Don’s sister Sandi. Don and Darla were united in marriage on March 16, 1957 at the Canyon Lake Methodist Church in Rapid City.

Don worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company and later for US West Communications Company (who purchased NWBTC), retiring with a service career of 34 years, retiring on March 1, 1990, at the age of 55. During his telephone career, Don and Darla lived in Rapid City, Pierre, Aberdeen, and Sioux Falls.

