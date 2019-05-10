{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Dorothy "Dottie" Marie Kaiser, 90, died May 4, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on May 14, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church.

Celebrate
the life of: Kaiser, Dorothy M.
