HOT SPRINGS | Frances Lorraine Kaiser, 96, died June 28 2019.

Visitation will be from 5–7 p.m. on July 5, at Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on July 6, at Evergreen Cemetery.

Celebrate
the life of: Kaiser, Frances L.
