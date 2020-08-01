You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kalvels, Leo M.
0 entries

Kalvels, Leo M.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HOT SPRINGS | Leo Maris Kalvels, 65, died July 31, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Hot Springs. 

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Fairview Cemetery in Oral.

Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Hot Springs

To plant a tree in memory of Leo Kalvels as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News