Kambour, Sandra

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. | Sandra Kambour, 76, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.

Sandra was born February 12, 1944 in Tyler, Texas to Grace McAffee and Wilbert Smith. She graduated from Amarillo High School. Sandra married Edward Kambour in 1962 in Amarillo and was a homemaker. She loved going to the beach, gardening and making crafts for others to enjoy. Sandra was an avid bird watcher and animal lover. She belonged to the Amarillo Cat Club.

She is preceded in death by her mom, Grace McAffee and daddy, Harold Taylor; her husband, Edward; and a sister, Linda Fox.

Sandra is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Renfrew and husband, Paul of Mesa, AZ; two sons, Edward Kambour III and wife, Theresa of Spring,TX and Kenneth Kambour of Albuquerque, NM; five grandchildren, Paul Raymond, Timothy Edward, Holly Grace, EmmaClaire Margarite, and Johnathan Charles.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel with Robby Barrett officiating. Burial will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia.

Please sign the guestbook at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com