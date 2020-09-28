Kambour, Sandra

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. | Sandra Kambour, 76, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.
Sandra was born February 12, 1944 in Tyler, Texas to Grace McAffee and Wilbert Smith. She graduated from Amarillo High School. Sandra married Edward Kambour in 1962 in Amarillo and was a homemaker. She loved going to the beach, gardening and making crafts for others to enjoy. Sandra was an avid bird watcher and animal lover. She belonged to the Amarillo Cat Club.
She is preceded in death by her mom, Grace McAffee and daddy, Harold Taylor; her husband, Edward; and a sister, Linda Fox.
Sandra is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Renfrew and husband, Paul of Mesa, AZ; two sons, Edward Kambour III and wife, Theresa of Spring,TX and Kenneth Kambour of Albuquerque, NM; five grandchildren, Paul Raymond, Timothy Edward, Holly Grace, EmmaClaire Margarite, and Johnathan Charles.
Services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel with Robby Barrett officiating. Burial will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia.
Please sign the guestbook at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.