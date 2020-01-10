Kandaras, Connie R.
0 entries

Kandaras, Connie R.

  • 0

RAPID CITY | Connie R. Kandaras, 69, died Jan. 6, 2020.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Kirk Funeral Home. Inurnment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News