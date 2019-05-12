{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Ron R. Kappelman, 71, died May 10, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on May 14, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Services will be at 11 a.m. on May 15, at Trinity Lutheran Church.

