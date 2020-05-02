Karns, Linda A.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RAPID CITY | Linda A. Karns, 67, passed away surrounded by her family on April 27, 2020 at Monument Health.

She is survived by her husband, Douglas Karns, Rapid City; step-mom, Lila Boles, Rawlins, WY; her daughters: Andi (Shawn) Hemeyer, Summerset; Shauna Karns, Rapid City; her daughter of choice, Trisha Krull, Rapid City; her beloved grandsons: Tavian Stanec, Lake Havasu, AZ, Layne Hemeyer, Summerset; brother in law, Tom (Marsha) Karns and his family, Stillwater, OK.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents: Buddy and Marion Matson; sister and brother-in-law Judy (Bob) Michaud and several aunts and uncles.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank all of the first responders from the Rapid City Fire Department and the wonderful medical staff at Monument Health for all their gentle loving care. Linda’s full online obituary and guestbook is available at www.osheimschmidt.com.

