Karns, Linda A.

Linda enjoyed spending time with her soul sisters attending local plays and supporting the High School arts and theater. These ladies held a very special place in her heart.

Linda took a once in a lifetime spiritual journey to Israel in 2016 where she was re-baptized in the Jordan River. She made new friends with several Israeli military service members that she “adopted” as her new daughters after spending time with them in Golgotha.

Linda was known simply as “Mom” or “Momma Linda” to many and created her own family to include children she adopted and treated as her own. Family and friends were very important to her and she was a dedicated daughter, wife, aunt, mother, and friend. Her beloved grandson, Layne Hemeyer noted that, “Nana lived to love!” Her life was a living example of generosity and putting others first. Her favorite Bible verse was Psalms 116:1-7.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Buddy and Marion Matson, her sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Bob Michaud, and several aunts and uncles.