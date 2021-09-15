 Skip to main content
Karolina Nible
Karolina Nible

NEW UNDERWOOD | Karolina Nible, 87, died Sept. 11, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, at First Wesleyan Church in Rapid City.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, at the church. Burial will follow at 2:30 pm at the Buffalo Cemetery in Buffalo.

Black Hills Funeral Home

