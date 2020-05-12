Karsky, Charles J.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GLENROCK, Wyo. | A funeral liturgy will be held for Charles Jerome Karsky, 61, at 10 a.m. today at the Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel in Douglas, with Father Gregory Drahman of Our Lady of the Snow Catholic Church in Wheat Ridge, CO, as the Celebrant. Interment will be at the Glenrock Cemetery.

Charles Karsky died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his home in Glenrock after a valiant battle with cancer surrounded by his loved ones.

Charles was born Feb. 25, 1959 in Dickinson, ND, the son of Richard Robert and Mildred (Chalupnik) Karsky. Charles grew up in Rapid City, SD, and was a lifelong Roman Catholic. He graduated from St. Martin’s Academy in Rapid City in May 1978. He worked in the family business in South Dakota for many years before moving to Wyoming to work in the natural gas processing business. He then had the opportunity to travel to Johnson Atoll in the Hawaiian Island Chain, where he was involved in old ordnance disposal. Charles returned to Rapid City, and met his true love, Kay Lakner. They eventually moved to Glenrock.

Charlie was a devoted son to his parents, very generous, supported his Church with tremendous faith and had a true devotion to The Blessed Virgin Mary.