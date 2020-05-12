Karsky, Charles J.

GLENROCK, Wyo. | A funeral liturgy will be held for Charles Jerome Karsky, 61, at 10 a.m. today at the Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel in Douglas, with Father Gregory Drahman of Our Lady of the Snow Catholic Church in Wheat Ridge, CO, as the Celebrant. Interment will be at the Glenrock Cemetery.
Charles Karsky died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his home in Glenrock after a valiant battle with cancer surrounded by his loved ones.
Charles was born Feb. 25, 1959 in Dickinson, ND, the son of Richard Robert and Mildred (Chalupnik) Karsky. Charles grew up in Rapid City, SD, and was a lifelong Roman Catholic. He graduated from St. Martin’s Academy in Rapid City in May 1978. He worked in the family business in South Dakota for many years before moving to Wyoming to work in the natural gas processing business. He then had the opportunity to travel to Johnson Atoll in the Hawaiian Island Chain, where he was involved in old ordnance disposal. Charles returned to Rapid City, and met his true love, Kay Lakner. They eventually moved to Glenrock.
Charlie was a devoted son to his parents, very generous, supported his Church with tremendous faith and had a true devotion to The Blessed Virgin Mary.
He loved hunting, fishing, cooking, and golf. Anyone who played croquet with him knew how competitive he was. He was The Pro and you played by his rules!
Charles loved working in Hawaii and always had an awesome tan. It was there that he became a connoisseur of fine coffee and shared it with all.
He was devoted to Kay, his siblings, and his friends. He was a wonderful uncle to his dozens of nieces and nephews.
His indomitable spirit, infectious smile, and enduring faith will be missed, but never, ever forgotten.
Charlie is survived by his companion/partner, Kay Lakner, of Glenrock; brothers, Richard (Elaine) Karsky of Rapid City, Joseph (Julie) Karsky of Paynesville, MN, Lawrence Karsky of Rapid City, and Jeff (Angela) Karsky of Pleasanton, TX; and sisters, Sue (Dan) Washenberger of Rapid City, Mary (Ted) Zapp of Brooksville, FL, Stephanie (Chuck) Emerson of Evans, CO, Paula (Luke) Saurette of Post Falls, ID, and Lisa (Larry) DiLorenzo of Littleton, CO.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard, on May 3, 2004 and his mother, Mildred, on Dec. 1, 2005.
A memorial to the choice of the donor in Charles Karsky’s name would be appreciated by the family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at gormanfh.com
During COVID-19 we will be taking extra precautions. Please bring your own mask to the funeral as you will be required to wear one (it can be a bandana or a scarf).
