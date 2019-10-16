WICHITA, Kan. | Jean Kary, 88, formerly of Norris, SD, died on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Rolling Hills Health & Rehab in Wichita.
Jean was born March 3, 1931, to Cody and Alice (Boyden) Sinning in Cody, SD. She grew up east of White River in Cody and attended White River High School. She worked as a telephone operator in the Northwestern Bell Telephone office in White River prior to her marriage on Nov. 4, 1950, to rancher William "Bud" Kary. She was a ranch wife, artist, historian, and author. She enjoyed photography and always had a camera with her.
As a young ranch wife, to her husband’s pride, she was an excellent shot with a rifle, and horseback rider, having learned some trick riding earlier in life. She was involved in farming and ranching in Mellette County all of her life. Jean was part of 4-H growing up and a member of the local extension club. Jean belonged to a ladies quilting group and enjoyed making quilts. She loved what she called her “Heritage Quilt Project” where she would complete unfinished quilts. She was an avid reader and belonged to a Topeka book club and a book club in Goddard, KS, until she lost her sight almost entirely in the last few months.
Jean enjoyed being a collector of various things such as rocks and brass plates with which she decorated her home. Jean was a great example of what a friend should be and actively corresponding with family and friends by mail and phone was one of her greatest joys. She enjoyed visiting with all her friends.
Jean as a writer, has written poetry and short stories for years. For the past 22 years she has researched, written and presented history papers at the South Dakota West River History Conferences. Her work has earned her various awards over the years including the one commending her for preserving South Dakota and Dakota Territory history. She was also nominated for the governor’s history award in 2014 and presented a certificate. Over the last 10 years she wrote out in longhand a saga of 10 novels as part of the National Novel Writing Month project. Jean also enjoyed music. She played the piano and learned to play an accordion later in life.
Jean was always active in her community and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She attended Cattle Women meetings and Mellette County Historical Society meetings. She strongly believed in voting and donating blood which she did many times.
You have free articles remaining.
Jean is survived by her older sister, Florence Strickland of Lamesa, TX; sons, Ace Kary (Edna) and Brant Kary, all of Norris; daughters, Rae Kary Staab (Eric) of Mayetta, KS, and Anita Kary Barrett (John) of Goddard, KS; grandchildren, Paul Kary, Rebekkah Kary and fiancé Landon Fanning, David Kary, all of South Dakota, Elizabeth Staab Van Deusen and husband David Van Deusen, Cordelia Staab Whitlatch and husband Michael Whitlatch, all of Oklahoma, Emily Barrett Simms and husband Robert Simms of Kansas, Lawrence Barrett of Texas, Rachel Barrett Cress and husband Ben Cress of Utah; great-grandchildren, Jaelynn Simms, Declan Simms, Samuel Van Deusen, Jeremiah Van Deusen, Josiah Whitlatch; and many extended family members and friends.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bud" Kary in 1992; her parents, Cody and Alice Sinning; and her older sister, Marie Ramsborg.
Jean Kary trusted in the Lord Jesus Christ as her Savior. She recognized and appreciated His many blessings in her life. Jean attended Believers Baptist Church in Wichita for the past several years.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. CDT on Friday, Oct. 18, at the Norris Bible Church, with Pastor Gus Craven officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to services. Interment will be at the Norris Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial is established to the Norris Volunteer Fire Department, 24820 270th St., Norris, SD 57560.
Arrangements are with the Rush Funeral Home of Philip.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.