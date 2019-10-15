{{featured_button_text}}

WICHITA, Kan. | Jean Kary, 88, died Oct. 8, 2019, at Rolling Hills Health & Rehab in Wichita.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. CDT on Oct. 18, at the Norris (S.D.) Bible Church, with visitation two hours prior. Burial will follow at the Norris Cemetery.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Rush Funeral Home of Philip, S.D.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments