BELLE FOURCHE | Linda M. Kasper, 80, died May 1, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on May 6, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills. 

A Celebration of Life will be at 10:30 a.m. on May 7, at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at Pine Slope Cemetery.

