RAPID CITY | Eleanor Kath, 95, died June 10, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on June 17, at South Canyon Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at noon at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

