GREGORY | Chuck Kayl, 94, died Oct. 14, 2019.

Visitation services will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 20, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 21, at the church. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home

