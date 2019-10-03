RAPID CITY | Joanne Joyce Keck, 90, died peacefully on Sept. 28, 2019, at Westhills Village Healthcare.
Nora Joanne Joyce was born March 19, 1929 in Faith, SD, to Nora (McCormack) and True Joyce. She and her younger sister Jeanne grew up in Faith. She graduated as Salutatorian from Faith High School in 1947 and attended the University of South Dakota for a year. She attended Northern State University earning an Associate Teaching degree and was named NSU’s 1950 Snow Queen.
She taught 4th grade in Huron for two years, then moved to Rapid City to become executive secretary to the president of KOTA. There she met her future husband Jim Keck. Jim and Joanne were married on Feb. 15, 1954 and were partners for 62 years.
They had six children who benefited from her boundless energy and enthusiasm. She adored her 12 grandchildren and was their partner screaming down a ski run, burying faces in ice cream cones, or officiating at the funerals of pets. She loved to sit and ask about their lives.
In 1980, Joanne joined the staff of the West River Catholic Newspaper. A member of AA for many years, Joanne became an advocate for treatment options for alcoholic clergy and was instrumental in developing and then chairing a Diocesan Health Panel addressing those issues. She volunteered for the women’s AA group at the Pennington County Jail, was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church, sang in the choir, and was active in her prayer group.
The last decade of Joanne’s life was made more challenging due to dementia, but her beautiful smile remained. One of her great joys these last years was music. A memorial has been established for Westhills Healthcare Activities — Music & Memory or Musical Entertainment, so that residents may share the same joy that she felt.
Joanne is survived by her six children: Sherry (Jim) Gangelhoff, Jim (Sheri), Greg (Marcia), Mary (Bill) Callender, Tom (Debbie), Matt (Sandi); 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Her family would like to thank Dr. Eaton and Westhills staff for their kindness.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with a 6 p.m. Christian Vigil service.
A Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, at Blessed Sacrament Church, with Fr. Adam Hofer officiating. Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Friends may sign her online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.
To send flowers to the family of Joanne Keck, please visit Tribute Store.
