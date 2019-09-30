{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY -- Joanne Joyce Keck, 90, died Sept. 28, 2019.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with 6 p.m. Vigil services on Oct. 6, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Oct. 7, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Events

Oct 6
Visitation
Sunday, October 6, 2019
4:00PM
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Blvd
Rapid City, SD 57702
Oct 6
Prayer Service
Sunday, October 6, 2019
5:00PM
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Blvd
Rapid City, SD 57702
Oct 7
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, October 7, 2019
9:00AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
4500 Jackson Blvd
Rapidty,, SD, CI 57702
Oct 7
Graveside Service
Monday, October 7, 2019
12:30PM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Vally Dr
Sturgis, SD 57785
