RAPID CITY | Jay James Keegan was born Dec. 11, 1971, in Gregory, SD to Jim and Beverley Keegan. Jay graduated from the School of Mines and Technology with a degree in Civil Engineering.
Jay, 47, passed away unexpectedly at home on Jan. 13, 2019.
Jay was the hardest of workers taking pride in his work and accomplishments. He was currently working at Scull Construction Service and enrolled in their Carpentry Apprentice Program.
Jay is survived by children, Brittany (fiancé Garrett Gross) and Garrett; grandchildren, Brooklynn, Everett, and Oaklee, all of Rapid City; parents, Jim and Beverley Keegan of Gregory; brothers, Justin (Jennifer) of Gregory and Chauncey (Rachael) of Buffalo, MN; and special niece, Kyra Keegan of Buffalo, MN.
Prayer services will be at 7 p.m. CST on Sunday, Jan. 20, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Gregory.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. CST on Monday, Jan. 21, at the church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Full obituary at kotrba-smithfuneralhome.com
