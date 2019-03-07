Try 3 months for $3

STURGIS | Ralph David Keffeler, 82, died March 1, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on March 7, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on March 8, at the Sturgis Armory. Burial will follow at Bear Butte Cemetery.

