WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. | Delores (Maas) Keizer was born Jan. 18, 1949 in Parkston, SD, and died unexpectedly July 21, 2019, in St. Paul, MN. Delores was a woman of faith, who loved the Lord and was confident in His loving promise of eternal life for her.
Delores married John Keizer in 1972, her husband of almost 47 years. Delores lived a life that exemplified love, especially toward children, whether it was her own grandchildren or the many students she taught over her 35-year career. She was a lover of learning, loved being outside walking, tending her flowers and enjoying all the color and vibrancy that presented itself in creation.
Delores served the communities in which she lived: Memphis, TN, Grand Rapids, MI, Zillah, WA, Sussex, NJ, and Rapid City, SD, teaching special education and elementary grade students, retiring in 2015. Since March, 2019, Delores and John had been living in White Bear Lake enjoying spending time being close to grandchildren.
Along with her husband John, Delores is survived by her three sons, Andy (Rebekah), Robb (Tracy) and Joel; and her grandchildren, Avery, Miren, Kyra, Aletha and Judah. Delores is also survived by her four sisters, Jean McMillan (Don), Cheryl Bunting (Bill), Marilyn Derks (Dan) and Leanne Augustine (Charles). She was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Aletha Maas.
