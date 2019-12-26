Kellar, Donald J.
0 entries

Kellar, Donald J.

  • 0

RAPID CITY| Donald J. Kellar, 95, died Dec. 22, 2019.

Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Kellar as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News