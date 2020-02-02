Keller, Alfred J.

RAPID CITY | Alfred J. Keller, 85, died Jan. 31, 2020.
He served in the U.S. Army.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, at St. Therese Catholic Church, with a Christian Wake Service at 6 p.m.
Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at the church.
Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
To send flowers to the family of Alfred Keller, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 6
Visitation
Thursday, February 6, 2020
5:00PM-6:00PM
5:00PM-6:00PM
St. Therese Catholic Church
532 Adams St
Rapid City, SD 57701
532 Adams St
Rapid City, SD 57701
Guaranteed delivery before Alfred's Visitation begins.
Feb 6
Christian Wake Service with Rosary
Thursday, February 6, 2020
6:00PM
6:00PM
St. Therese Catholic Church
532 Adams St
Rapid City, SD 57701
532 Adams St
Rapid City, SD 57701
Guaranteed delivery before Alfred's Christian Wake Service with Rosary begins.
Feb 7
Christian Funeral Mass
Friday, February 7, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
St. Therese Catholic Church
532 Adams St
Rapid City, SD 57701
532 Adams St
Rapid City, SD 57701
Guaranteed delivery before Alfred's Christian Funeral Mass begins.
Feb 7
Luncheon
Friday, February 7, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
St. Therese Catholic Church
532 Adams St
Rapid City, SD 57701
532 Adams St
Rapid City, SD 57701
Guaranteed delivery before Alfred's Luncheon begins.
Feb 7
Graveside Service
Friday, February 7, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Vally Dr
Sturgis, SD 57785
20901 Pleasant Vally Dr
Sturgis, SD 57785
Guaranteed delivery before Alfred's Graveside Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.