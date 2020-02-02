Keller, Alfred J.

RAPID CITY | Alfred J. Keller, 85, died Jan. 31, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, at St. Therese Catholic Church, with a Christian Wake Service at 6 p.m.

Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at the church.

Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

