Keller, Alfred J.
0 entries

Keller, Alfred J.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Alfred J. Keller, 85, died Jan. 31, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, at St. Therese Catholic Church, with a Christian Wake Service at 6 p.m.

Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at the church.

Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

To send flowers to the family of Alfred Keller, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 6
Visitation
Thursday, February 6, 2020
5:00PM-6:00PM
St. Therese Catholic Church
532 Adams St
Rapid City, SD 57701
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Alfred's Visitation begins.
Feb 6
Christian Wake Service with Rosary
Thursday, February 6, 2020
6:00PM
St. Therese Catholic Church
532 Adams St
Rapid City, SD 57701
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Alfred's Christian Wake Service with Rosary begins.
Feb 7
Christian Funeral Mass
Friday, February 7, 2020
10:00AM
St. Therese Catholic Church
532 Adams St
Rapid City, SD 57701
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Alfred's Christian Funeral Mass begins.
Feb 7
Luncheon
Friday, February 7, 2020
11:00AM
St. Therese Catholic Church
532 Adams St
Rapid City, SD 57701
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Alfred's Luncheon begins.
Feb 7
Graveside Service
Friday, February 7, 2020
1:00PM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Vally Dr
Sturgis, SD 57785
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Alfred's Graveside Service begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News