PHARR, Texas | David Earl Kelley 73, died Oct. 21, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Nov. 2, at Spencer Memorial Presbyterian Church in Lemmon, SD.

Evanson Jensen Funeral Home of Lemmon, SD

