Kelley, James L.

RAPID CITY | James L. Kelley, 65, died Jan. 4, 2020.

Memorial services will be at noon on Friday, Jan. 10, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Cemetery.

