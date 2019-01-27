Try 1 month for 99¢

GILLETTE, Wyo. | Lottie Anna Kelley, 96, died Jan. 24, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Jan. 30, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, S.D. Burial will follow at Bear Butte Cemetery.

Kelley, Lottie A.
