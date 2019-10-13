{{featured_button_text}}

QUINN | Donald M. Kelly, 81, died Oct. 11, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 14, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Wall.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Oct. 15, at the church.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Burial will follow at the Wall Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home of Wall

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments