Kelly, Ellie (Plummer)

RAPID CITY | Eleanor "Ellie" Kelly passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, with her three daughters at her side. She was born March 5, 1933 to William and Dora Kelly in Sioux City, IA.
On June 28, 1951, Ellie married Glenn Plummer and settled in Norfolk, NE. In 1959 they moved their family, which included four children, to Rapid City in order to further their career in the music business.
First and foremost, Ellie was a dedicated and loving mother. Later in life she especially loved her role as “Gramma Ellie.” She was at every event the grandchildren were involved in, plus took care of grandchildren every week. Many cookies and cupcakes were made, creating lasting memories. Most of those memories came with overbaking the cookies, but no one ever mentioned that!
Ellie was known to be an energetic volunteer in Rapid City. Early on she was very involved with the Rapid City Service League, Girl Scouts of America, Women Against Violence, and Habitat for Humanity. In the '70s the love of our country brought her into politics. Ellie was a conservative Republican serving as the county chairperson. She was thrilled to attend the Presidential Inaugurations of Ronald Reagan and George H. Bush. Political views were never held back by Ellie, so that subject was off the table at family gatherings.
She was a woman of great faith. Ellie was involved in many church activities. She taught Sunday School, was involved in numerous Bible Studies, and volunteered for church events. It wasn’t unusual to find little reminder notes around her home to pray for specific people.
After retiring from the music business, Ellie began a new venture working for the Rapid City Area Schools. As a computer technician she formed a special bond with Kim Kenner, the district’s computer whiz. Their friendship has been lifelong, like a mother and son.
In recent years, Ellie was a dedicated volunteer at the Canyon Lake Senior Center. She helped with lunches, prepared for rummage sales, played cards with friends and exercised. When she wasn’t at the Center, she spent as much time as she could with great-grandchildren. She will always be fondly remembered as “GG”. She was famous for having special treats in her very colorful purse.
Ellie is survived by daughters, Vickie (Plummer) Jacobson, Sherrill Wolff (Steve), and Connie Plummer, as well as one sister, one brother, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Edward Plummer, one brother and three sisters.
Please join us in Celebrating Ellie’s Life at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the First Wesleyan Church on Marlin Drive.
A memorial has been established for the Humane Society of the Black Hills.
Her online guestbook is available to sign at osheimschmidt.com.
