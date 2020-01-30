Kelly, Ellie (Plummer)

RAPID CITY | Eleanor "Ellie" Kelly passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, with her three daughters at her side. She was born March 5, 1933 to William and Dora Kelly in Sioux City, IA.

On June 28, 1951, Ellie married Glenn Plummer and settled in Norfolk, NE. In 1959 they moved their family, which included four children, to Rapid City in order to further their career in the music business.

First and foremost, Ellie was a dedicated and loving mother. Later in life she especially loved her role as “Gramma Ellie.” She was at every event the grandchildren were involved in, plus took care of grandchildren every week. Many cookies and cupcakes were made, creating lasting memories. Most of those memories came with overbaking the cookies, but no one ever mentioned that!

Ellie was known to be an energetic volunteer in Rapid City. Early on she was very involved with the Rapid City Service League, Girl Scouts of America, Women Against Violence, and Habitat for Humanity. In the '70s the love of our country brought her into politics. Ellie was a conservative Republican serving as the county chairperson. She was thrilled to attend the Presidential Inaugurations of Ronald Reagan and George H. Bush. Political views were never held back by Ellie, so that subject was off the table at family gatherings.