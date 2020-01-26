Kelly, Ellie
0 entries

Kelly, Ellie

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Ellie (Plummer) Kelly died Jan. 24, 2020.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the First Wesleyan Church.

Burial will be at Pine Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of Ellie Kelly as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News