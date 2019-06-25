{{featured_button_text}}

HERMOSA | Marion Kelly, 72, died June 21, 2019.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with 7 p.m. rosary services on June 26, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Philip.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. on June 27, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Hermosa, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be at 3 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Rush Funeral Home of Philip

