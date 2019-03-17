Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Paul William Kelly, 66, died March 12, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on March 19, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on March 20, at the funeral home.


Kelly, Paul W.
