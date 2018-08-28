Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Freda M. Kelsey, 82, died Aug. 25, 2018.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 30 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be at noon at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Celebrate
the life of: Kelsey, Freda M.
