Kendall, Mona Rae

Mona Rae graduated from Hill City High School, Class of 1959. In November of 1961, she married Norval Gene Kendall of Custer, SD. They had three children, Daniel Gene, Gail Jeanne and Nancy Leeann. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased in death by her brother, Harley Richard Pierce Jr. Surviving is her son, Daniel Kendall and his wife Kim of Lakeland, FL; daughters, Gail Allen and her husband Tim of Willamina, OR, and Nancy Kendall of Spokane Valley, WA; nine grandchildren, Fred Robinson, Kristina Robinson, Jessica Ayoub, Nathan Kendall, Anthony Sanders, Sarah Kendall, Tana Kendall, Joshua Kendall, and Hannah Victor; six great-grandchildren, Talon and Owen Ayoub, Kaden and Carson Kendall, and Cole and Oakley Kendall; one sister, Jackie (Pierce) Bledsoe of Spokane Valley, WA; along with one niece and two nephews, Amy (Pierce) Mills of Beatrice, NE; and Lonny Pierce and his wife, Lisa of Hiawatha, KS, and Jeffrey Bledsoe of Columbia Falls, MT. Inurnment and a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date to be held in Keystone.