Kendall, Norval G.

He was born June 10, 1934 near Westover, SD, the son of Nordine H. and Carrie Lee (Smith) Kendall. Norval graduated from Custer High School, Class of 1953. In 1961, he married Mona Rae Pierce of Keystone, SD. They had three children, Daniel, Gail and Nancy.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Ramsey. Surviving is his son, Daniel Kendall and his wife Kim of Lakeland, FL; daughters, Gail Allen and her husband Tim of Willamina, OR, and Nancy Kendall of Spokane; nine grandchildren, Fred Robinson, Kristina Robinson, Jessica Ayoub, Nathan Kendall, Anthony Sanders, Sarah Kendall, Tana Kendall, Joshua Kendall, and Hannah Victor; six great-grandchildren, Talon and Owen Ayoub, Kaden and Carson Kendall, and Cole and Oakley Kendall; two sisters, June (Kendall) Koerper and her husband Lyle of Whichita, KS, and Phyllis (Kendall) Boggs of Custer; and many nieces and nephews.