RAPID CITY | Marjorie Kenefick, 81, passed away peacefully Jan. 23, 2019, with her family by her side.
Marjorie was born Dec. 19, 1938, to the late Roy and Cynthia MacDuffee in Johnsburg, NY. She graduated from Rapid City High School in 1955, and married Paul Kenefick in the same year of her graduation.
Marjorie had many passions including debating politics, animals, and most of all, the love of her family. She was known for laughing often, telling stories, and always having a smile. She will be dearly missed.
Marjorie and Paul had six children, Dale (Beth) of Durham, NC, Mark (Deborah) of Rapid City, Mike (Mickey) of Palatine, IL, Doug (Terry) of Rapid City, Tim of Joliet, IL, and infant, Mary; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; daughter, Mary; and daughter-in-law, Terry.
There will be a Celebration of Marjorie’s Life at 11 a.m. today at Minervas in the Ramkota Hotel. Lunch will be immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association, the Humane Society of the Black Hills, or South Dakota Public Broadcasting.
Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.