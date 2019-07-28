RAPID CITY | Lila Joy Hannant Kenner passed away on July 24, 2019, at Hospice of the Hills. Joy was born in Rapid City on December 18, 1928, the second child to Arthur and Marjorie Hannant.
She grew up in the Black Hills and resided in a house that her father built for the family near Rockerville. Her father owned a portable saw mill and cut lumber all over the hills. She attended Rockerville School through the third grade. Her family then relocated to Rapid City. Her father built many homes around Rapid City, and the family lived in many of them. Her father borrowed enough money to build a three-story home on North 44th Street where they lived. It was there that Arthur permanently set up his saw mill.
Joy attended the Red Brick School House on Sturgis Road through 8th grade. She rode her bicycle to the Red Brick School with her sister, Polly Binegar, and brother, Darrell Hannant. She then attended Rapid City High School where she joined band and played the clarinet. It was in band that she first met the man she would marry, Loren Kenner. She made many life-long friends in high school. After graduation in 1946, she went to Macalister College, Minnesota, to become a nurse. While there, she made many more life-long friends. She babysat only in homes that had pianos so she could play after the kids went to bed.
She transferred to Denver Hospital to continue her studies, but love prevailed when Loren came home from his stint in the Navy Seabees. They married on October 9, 1948. They built the family home on North Seventh Street where they raised five children: Randell, Kimbell, Wendell, Bret, and Lori. She was a stay-at-home mom who took an active role in her children's education. She was room mother for all her children, attended PTA meetings, and drove the kids to their field trips. There was always an after-school snack and a hot meal on the table at 5:30 p.m. when Loren came home from work at Howard's Body Shop. She taught her children how to drive. We always knew we were doing a fine job when she would go to sleep on the passenger's seat. When the last child left home, she took a job at Meadowbrook Bowling Alley. She and Loren were also on many bowling leagues.
After 50 years living in north Rapid, they moved into a home on top of Highway 16. The next move, they downsized to a two-bedroom apartment in Fairway Hills. With Loren's fading health, Joy became his caretaker for his final days. Joy had a heart attack in April 2018 and moved into Clarkson Nursing Home where her sunny disposition was enjoyed by the staff and residents. A special bond came about with Ann McConkey as they enjoyed putting together jigsaw puzzles. With Joy's failing health she was moved into Hospice House where she passed away peacefully, without the nagging headaches that she had all her life. She was a wife, mother, grandmother to 13, great-grandmother to 23, and nursed all her children's scrapes and scratches; and most of all she was a good friend with an open heart and mind. She was an angel in the shape of our Mom.
She was preceded in death by Loren, her mother and father, and son-in-law, Bob Wessel. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her. The family wishes to thank Clarkson Nursing Home staff and the great care the staff at Hospice House provided for her. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made for Club for Boys and Hospice of the Hills. A visitation will take place at Kirk Funeral Home on Wednesday July 31, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, at the funeral home.
